India News | Dr Nikhil Tondon Appointed as Officiating Director of AIIMS Delhi

By By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Dr Nikhil Tandon has been appointed as the officiating Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. He is currently the Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, and Dean (Academic), according to the Office Memorandum.

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Dr Nikhil Tondon will look after the functions of the Director in this post to his current duties, "With immediate effect for six months or till a regular Director is appointed, whichever is earlier," read the office memorandum.

This is a "working arrangement" -- not a full appointment. The search-cum-selection committee for the permanent director will be next.

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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director, Dr M Sirinivas, was relieved from the AIIMS Delhi Director post, and he has been appointed Full-time Member of the NITI Aayog. He will be replacing member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul.

Dr M Sirinivas was the Director of AIIMS Delhi. He was appointed as Director of AIIMS on September 22, 2022. Earlier, he was the dean of Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College, Hyderabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)