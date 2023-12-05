Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, performed the famous Ganga aarti at Hariddwar's Har Ki Pauri and prayed for the betterment of the state.

"I prayed to 'Maa Ganga' that there be prosperity and happiness in the entire state. And the way India is becoming the best country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the way good governance is being established, may that continue like this only. May everyone be happy and healthy and may Uttarakhand become one of the top states in the country," said Dhami.

The Uttarakhand CM, while speaking to media personnel, further mentioned that there will be an expansion of Satikund and a sound show will be arranged in the area of Har ki Pauri, where aarti is held.

"We are already working towards the construction of the Ganga corridor. We are trying to make this place a more developed one as people from all over the world come over here," said Dhami.

CM Dhami, on Monday evening, performed the Ganga aarti and offered his prayers to the holy river.

Earlier, on Monday, Dhami released the book "Meri Yojana," prepared by the Programme Implementation Department, Uttarakhand Government, in the form of an e-book, at the Secretariat in Dehradun.

Appreciating the efforts of the Programme Implementation Department, the Uttarakhand CM said that an attempt has been made to explain the various schemes being implemented in the interest of the general public in simple language through the book, which will make it easier for the general public to understand public welfare schemes in simple language.

"This book will be useful for public representatives and the general public, as well as officers and personnel," said Dhami.

Dhamri further said that in order to avail of the benefits of public welfare schemes run by various departments, information about the application process, how and where to apply, what the eligibility and selection process of the schemes are, and what the necessary documents are required for the application, including an easy explanation of the information related to this in simple language in the form of a book, will be useful for everyone. (ANI)

