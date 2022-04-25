Guwahati, Apr 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed that the 36 job aspirants who were arrested for staging a demonstration in front of the state police headquarters here last week be released.

Sarma directed the police department to look into the case sympathetically from a humanitarian angle and take steps for their early release, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | COVID-19 4th Wave Scare in India: Karnataka Govt Makes Face Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory.

The arrested youths who were seeking job as constables in Assam Police were demonstrating in front of the headquarters of the force demanding immediate announcement of the results of the recruitment examination held in February.

Around 115 people were detained from the spot by the police on April 18 and out of them, 36 were arrested.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Dies After Husband Beats Her, Locks Her Inside Room For 3 Hours Suspecting Fidelity.

A case was registered against them in Paltan Bazar police station under various sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. A court remanded them to four days police custody.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta had told reporters that it is being investigated why the agitators were trying to put pressure on the authorities concerned to declare the results within such a short time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)