Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot travelling in a same helicopter (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who are considered to be political rivals, travelled in the same helicopter for campaigning for the assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on Friday, which seemed to indicate that internal differences in the party have lessened.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also accompanied them in the same helicopter for campaigning.

Bypolls will be held on October 30 while counting of votes will be done on November 2.

The Congress on Thursday named Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and gave ticket to Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad. The last date to file nominations is today. (ANI)

