New Delhi: Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the top grossing mobile game worldwide for September 2021 with $341.7 million in player spending. Approximately 31.6 per cent of Genshin Impact's revenue was from China's App Store, followed by 21.7 per cent from the US and close to 21 per cent from Japan, reports Sensor Tower. Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile’s Mega Modes Soon.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for September 2021 with $209 million in gross revenue. About 95 per cent of Honor of Kings' revenue was from China, followed by 2 per cent from Taiwan.

The next top grossing game was PUBG Mobile from Tencent, followed by Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from NetEase and Candy Crush Saga from King. The global mobile games market generated $7.3 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in September 2021, marking an increase of approximately 11 per cent year-over-year.

The number 1 market for global revenue in September 2021 was the US, which accumulated approximately $2 billion, or about 28 per cent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked number 2 for revenue at 20.5 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at approximately 18 per cent

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was one of the world's largest mobile games launches this year, accumulating $138.2 million from player spending in its first month. The title is only available in select countries, generating approximately 94 per cent of its revenue from China, followed by 3.6 per cent from Taiwan, and 2.4 per cent from Hong Kong.

