New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): After hoisting the flag at Secretariat Building on the 75th Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will be introduced in Delhi Government Schools from September 27 as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

In a tweet, Kejriwal saluted all freedom fighters who made sacrifices on the borders to maintain independence in the last 74 years.

"On this morning of Independence Day, let us remember the sacrifices of all our freedom fighters and great men, who contributed to getting the freedom of nation", he tweeted in Hindi.

"For one and a half years, not only the country but the whole world is going through the corona epidemic, doctors, nurses, front line workers who have lost their lives, I salute them all too", Kejriwal said.

"There were two waves of corona in the country but Delhi witnessed 4 waves, the previous one was very dangerous. There was hardly any family in Delhi who has not got infected with corona. It was a very difficult time for all of us in April, our officers used to stay awake all night trying to save lives", he further added.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, I am happy that the Delhi government is going to start 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' from September 27 on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birthday.

"In 74 years, our curriculum teaches Physics, Chemistry but not patriotism. This will not be a mundane curriculum, it will inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the children", said Delhi CM.

"I appeal to all the parents, only schools cannot do this, when the children come back home from schools, do discuss the country with them. This will also motivate both the parents and children," he added. (ANI)

