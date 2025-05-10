Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Asserting that Punjab is the sword arm of nation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Centre should give special package to the border state.

Mann put forth his views during an all-party meeting convened by Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

Interacting with reporters later along with Governor Kataria, the chief minister said whether it is war or any other exigency Punjab and Punjabis are always on the forefront.

Punjab always faces the first brunt during every war and escalations, said Mann, adding the state needs special treatment for its enormous contribution.

He said that Punjab besides being the food bowl of the country has always been its sword arm but its contribution has been hitherto ignored.

Mann said that special package should be given to Punjab on lines of one given to Jammu and Kashmir and some hill states.

The state government will also raise the demand of border area allowance for doctors, teachers, Anganwadi and other workers posted in border districts with the Government of India, he added.

The chief minister announced that he would be visiting the state's border areas from Sunday to assess the situation at the ground level in light of recent developments arising due to heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

Mann said that Punjab, especially the border regions, suffered a lot due to the mounting tension between the two countries.

He also said Punjab will strengthen various measures at the borders, including having anti-drone systems.

Kataria on his part said the political parties suggested during the meeting that we should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special package for Punjab.

He concurred with the views expressed by the political parties that financial package should be given to Punjab as it is a border state.

Kataria said that he gave a suggestion in the meeting that the youths of border areas should be given some percentage of reservation in jobs.

Commenting on the ceasefire, the governor said that does not mean we will let our guard down.

"We need to be fully prepared because their (Pakistan's) nature is such... Even they push drugs (across the border) through drones," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Punjab for supporting the armed forces, Kataria said after the successful operation carried out by India to destroy the terror camps, Pakistan in reaction to that escalated things and launched several drones to target Punjab and other places but their attempts were thwarted by the Indian security forces.

He stressed the significance of civil defence training, saying properly trained civil defence units in the districts can be of great help not just in situations of war but in other emergencies too.

During the meeting, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also mooted the demand for seeking a special economic package for Punjab from the Centre to mitigate losses "to our business and trade during this conflict".

"Given Punjab's frontline position, we have always sacrificed a lot in each war. Punjab has suffered a lot and in each such conflict besides the loss of life our trade and business are also impacted for which a package is required to mitigate our losses and help Punjab," he said.

The governor earlier during an interfaith meeting with representatives from all religions emphasized upon the need to unite all sections of the society and stand united behind our brave armed forces while facing the external challenges boldly.

He also sounded a note of caution to those indulging in rumour-mongering on social media platforms and advocated strict action against such elements.

