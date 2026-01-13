Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the Khelo MP Youth Games in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Water Sports Academy, Boat Club, Upper Lake (Bada Talab) in the state capital, featuring water projection, laser show, spectacular fireworks and live performances, according to an official release.

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang visited the venue on Monday to review preparations and issued necessary instructions to police and district administration officials on the occasion.

Minister Sarang said that the Khelo MP Youth Games are being organised for the first time in the country through joint coordination between the Sports Department and all recognised sports federations. From the City of Lakes, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's largest sports conclave will be inaugurated, showcasing the grandeur of the city's lakes during the opening ceremony.

The Minister also informed that the event would witness the launch of the Khelo MP Youth Games logo, T-shirt, torch, anthem and mascot. The competitions will continue until January 31 and will be conducted in four phases accordingly at the block, district, division and state levels. About 1.5 lakh players are expected to participate. Outstanding performers will be given priority in state team selections.

Additionally, winners at the state level will receive prize money totalling approximately Rs 4 crore. The first prize will be Rs 31,000, the second prize Rs 21,000 and the third prize Rs 11,000. The selection process will begin at the block level, with competitions scheduled as follows: Block level from January 13-16, District level from January 16-20, Division level from January 21-25, and State level from January 28-31.

A total of 28 sports disciplines will be featured in the Khelo MP Youth Games-2025. Coordination officers have been appointed to ensure effective collaboration with sports federations. Sports enthusiasts will be invited to the opening and closing ceremonies, and representatives of national sports federations will attend as guests. Events will be organised in regions where each sport has a strong tradition and popularity.

State-level competitions are proposed in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sagar and Narmadapuram. At the district level, participants from 313 development blocks across the state will compete. At the state level, teams from 10 divisions--Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, Chambal, Narmadapuram and Shahdol--will participate.

Minister Sarang further informed that the events would be organised in three phases (block, district and state level) for 11 sports: Hockey, Boxing, Athletics, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Table Tennis, Mallakhamb, Wrestling, Judo, Chess and Weightlifting. Four phases (block, district, division and state level): Football, Volleyball, Cricket, Badminton, Pithu, Basketball, Tennis, Yogasana, Tug of War and Kabaddi. Direct state-level events: Archery, Taekwondo, Kayaking-Canoeing, Rowing, Fencing, Shooting and Throw Ball.

Separate venues have been designated for different sports. In Bhopal: Athletics, Fencing, Boxing, Men's Cricket, Rowing, Kayaking/Canoeing, Swimming, Shooting, Men's Hockey and Throw Ball. In Indore: Basketball, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Tennis and Swimming. In Shivpuri: Women's Cricket. In Gwalior: Women's Hockey, Badminton and Pithu. In Ujjain: Mallakhamb, Yogasana, Kabaddi, Tug of War and Wrestling. In Jabalpur: Kho-Kho and Archery. In Rewa: Football. In Narmadapuram: Chess and Taekwondo. In Sagar: Judo

Minister Sarang added that the Khelo MP Youth Games will provide a powerful platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talent and will play a significant role in taking Madhya Pradesh to new heights in sports. (ANI)

