Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a 24x7 piped drinking water project -- 'Drink from Tap' -- in 19 cities.

About 5.5 lakh people in these cities will be benefited from the project.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said providing safe drinking water to every family has been his dream for long and it has always been the priority of his government.

"Water is life and access to safe drinking water is an important aspect of public health. My Government is committed to investing in the people to create a new Odisha, to lead by example and be a pioneer in rendering citizen-centric services, It is a matter of great pride that as many as 19 cities of our state are joining the prestigious league of international cities in providing directly drinking water from tap adhering to the quality parameters of the Bureau of Indian Standards," he said.

Urging the public not to waste water, Patnaik said water is a precious and important natural resource and, hence, one should use it prudently and not waste even a single drop. (ANI)

