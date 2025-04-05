Patna (Bihar) [India], April 5 (ANI): JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Saturday responded to the resignations of some JD(U) leaders over the Waqf Bill, stating that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is dedicated to the welfare of minorities and that his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill would not negatively impact the interests of Muslims.

He said that these individuals were part of the party, but some of them had previously contested elections from other parties.

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "The names which are claiming to be a part of JD(U) are not actually a part of the party...Mohammed Qasim Ansari contested the Bihar Assembly election 2020 from AIMIM. There are a few other names...So, it is a conspiracy that minorities are not happy in JD(U). Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is the guarantor of the welfare of minorities...The people believe that if Nitish Kumar supports the Waqf Amendment Bill, then nothing will happen against the interest of Muslims. It is definitely a ray of hope for the Muslims..."

He also assured that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is committed to the welfare of minorities, emphasizing that his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill would not harm Muslims' interests.

Earlier, five JD(U) leaders, including Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Mohammed Kasim Ansari, resigned from the party over the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

JD(U) leader Raju Nayyar wrote in his resignation, "I resign from JD(U) after Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha."

He went on to express his deep disappointment with the party, stating, "I am deeply hurt by the JD(U) voting in favour of this black law, which oppresses Muslims."

"I resign from the post of former state secretary of JD(U) youth and primary membership of the party. I request that you send a letter to the Honorable CM Nitish Kumar and relieve me of all responsibilities," he added.

In a letter addressed to JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig expressed deep disappointment, stating that the party had "betrayed the trust of the Muslim community.

In his letter, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik wrote, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had the firm belief that you are the flag bearer of purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken.

"Mohammed Kasim Ansari stated that he was resigning as the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill had "deeply hurt" millions of Muslims.

The resignations come at a critical time for JDU, as Bihar gears up for the assembly elections.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament. (ANI)

