Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday ordered a probe by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the new state assembly and the high court.

A portion of the false ceiling on the first floor of the Jharkhand assembly building, inaugurated around two years ago, collapsed in May reportedly due to leakage in the roof, raising questions over the quality of construction of the building.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given direction to get the investigation done into the financial irregularities in the construction work of the newly created Jharkhand Assembly and Jharkhand High Court by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)," a government spokesperson said.

The three-storied building, constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 12, 2019, 19 years after the state was carved out of Bihar. The foundation stone of the building was laid by former BJP chief minister Raghubar Das on June 12, 2015.

Previously, the state assembly was functioning from a building of the Heavy Engineering Corporation.

The new high court building was also constructed at the same time.

