Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 327 transformed schools spread across six districts of Odisha.

The transformed schools are provided with smart classrooms, computers and laboratories with latest equipment, and above all an ideal environment for students for learning.

As many as 35 schools in Malkangiri, 76 in Balasore, 28 in Gajapati, 63 in Dhenkanal, 45 in Keonjhar and 80 in Cuttack have been transformed under 5T (transformational) Initiative of Odisha government.

Official sources said a total 1,794 schools across the state will be covered in the 4th phase of the transformation programme. In earlier phases, 6,883 schools have undergone developmental changes.

"The state government has taken up transformation of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government's efforts to build a strong Odisha," Patnaik said after inaugurating the schools through virtual mode.

