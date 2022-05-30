Every year on the day of May 30th, the smallest state of India Goa celebrates its foundation day. Goa is on the southwestern coast of India and marks its statehood day to commemorate the occasion when the region ceased to be a Union Territory and became the 25th state of India. The state remained under Portuguese rule even after 14 years of India's independence. To celebrate the Goa Statehood Day 2022, here's our compilation of messages, SMS, greetings, wishes, HD wallpapers and quotes. Goa Statehood Day 2022 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, CM Pramod Sawant, Others Greet Goans.

Happy Goa Statehood Day 2022 Messages

Goa Statehood Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Wishing You a Happy Goa Liberation Day

Goa Statehood Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Goa Statehood Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Goa Statehood Day

Goa Foundation Day 2022

Goa Statehood Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Wishing You a Happy Goa Liberation Day

Goa Statehood Day Wishes

Goa Statehood Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Goa Statehood Day

Goa Formation Day Images

Goa Statehood Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Goa Statehood Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)