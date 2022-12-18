Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19 in the Indian state of Goa. The special day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. The day has great significance as India was utterly free from European rule on this day. The day is regarded as one of the most significant days in the history of Goa, as the state was freed from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. As we celebrate Goa Liberation Day 2022, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. Goa Statehood Day 2022 Wishes & HD Wallpapers: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS And Quotes To Celebrate the State Foundation Day.

History of Goa Liberation Day

On December 19, 1961, Goa was liberated from around 450 years of Portuguese rule. According to historical records, the movement for independence in the 19th century in India had some impact to a lesser extent in Goa, too, and the residents of Goa participated in Satyagraha in the 1940s. Even after India got independence on August 15, 1947, the Portuguese refused to leave Goa. The government then held a series of diplomatic talks with the Portuguese, but as talks failed, the then-Government of India chose the military option for the liberation of Goa.

In a historic moment, troops of the Indian Army reclaimed the Goan territory with little resistance, and General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender, putting an end to 451 years of Portuguese rule in the region. The territory was taken back by India on December 19, 1961.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day is marked with great zeal and enthusiasm as it has a special place in the history of the state. Various events and festivities are held across Goa to commemorate this particular day, and tribute is paid to the ones who lost their lives in freeing Goa from Portuguese rule.

The festivities showcase a torchlight parade conducted from three diverse places in Goa, which eventually gather at the Azad Maidan. The members of the parade then pay their tributes and honour the freedom fighters. Various cultural programmes, such as Sugam Sangeet, are even conducted to mark the occasion.

