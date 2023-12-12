Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference (Garhwal Division) program in Dehradun today.

He said that the mantra of survival, identity and self-reliance given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Scheduled, Dalit and forest-dwelling communities is being realized today under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that today the people of the deprived and exploited class are becoming empowered and occupying various high positions in the society and leading, which is a great example of the democratic values and ideals of India.

"Our double-engine government is committed to making the scheduled caste society strong and self-reliant", Dhami said.

Speaking on the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also remembered the Silkyara tunnel rescue wherein 41 workers were rescued.

"When I used to speak to the labourers, they told me not to worry about what's happening inside". Speaking of the hardships during the rescue of the 41 labourers from the Silkyara tunnel, Dhami said that there was a time when we had lost hopes. But bit by bit we managed to rescue the labourers", he said.

Chief Minister Dhami also lauded foreman Gabbar Singh Negi for his leadership skills and for motivating the labourers inside the Silkyara tunnel. (ANI)

