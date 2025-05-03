Chakrata (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the fair organized at Ramtal Garden in Chakrata on the Balidan Diwas of freedom fighter, Azad Hind Fauj soldier and follower of Subhash Chandra Bose, Shaheed Veer Kesari Chand.

According to a release, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Veer Kesari Chand and said that our "government has always respected the freedom fighters. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shaurya Sthals are being built to make the memory of the personalities who died for the country permanent and many establishments are being named after them."

He said that our government is running many schemes for the dependents of soldiers and martyrs.

As per the release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the naming of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Gawasa Bridge, Chakrata after freedom fighter Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand and a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the conduct of Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand Fair organized every year.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said that Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand sacrificed everything for the country at the age of just 24. He said that due to more opportunities for the youth in Jaunsar, the youth here are making their unique identity in many fields today.

According to the release, on the occasion of Balidan Diwas, the birthday of great freedom fighter Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored Kalam Singh Chauhan, Joint Director of Information Department, for the remarkable work done in the field of culture and art at Ramtal Garden, Chakrata.

The Chief Minister honored Rajendra Singh Tomar for special contribution in the social sector, Dr. Pradeep Uniyal for remarkable contribution in the medical field, Vijay Singh for remarkable contribution in the field of agriculture and horticulture, Ankit Sharma for remarkable contribution in the field of sports and Shilpa Chauhan for remarkable contribution for women empowerment. (ANI)

