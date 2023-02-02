Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2(ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh on Wednesday accused the ruling YSRCP of not working for the development of the state and said that 'CM Reddy's policies are anti-farmer.'

TDP leader who is currently on his Pada yatra 'Yuva Galam', met the sugarcane farmers at Sake Vuru of Baireddipalle Mandal on the sixth day of his foot march on Wednesday and assured the sugarcane farmers of all possible assistance once TDP is back to power.

During his visit, the farmers narrated their problems including the heavy investment to him. With the increase in the labour charges, seed, fertilisers and pesticide prices, farmers said they are incurring heavy losses.

Some farmers also complained that despite having two children each they are not getting Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits and the Amma Vodi scheme. The farmers urged the TDP leader that the problems of the sugarcane farmers be resolved after the party come back to power.

Addressing the problems of the farmers, Lokesh said that the farmers are facing various difficulties as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not being paid to them.

"This YSRCP Government is adopting anti-farmer policies. I promise to take all necessary measures to resolve the farmer's problems including supply of quality fertilisers and pesticides once the TDP is back in power," he said.

Later, Lokesh also addressed the Valmiki community leaders at Belupalle of Baireddipalle Mandal, where he said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived the community by not fulfilling the promises that he had made.

"There is no response from the Government on the demand of the Valmikis to include them into the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the community members are suffering due to lack of employment opportunities following which they are migrating to the neighbouring States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs," Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary pointed out that during the TDP regime, the Satyapal committee was formed to study their problems. The Assembly passed a resolution in 2017 to include them in the STs list.

A copy of the resolution was even forwarded to the Centre, he said and added that Mr Chandrababu Naidu, wrote to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi recently to take measures to include Valmikis in STs.

"During the TDP regime loans were sanctioned to the community members on subsidy but this Government did not sanction loans to even a single person in the Valmiki community," he stated.

Though the YSRCP has so many MPs they are not even asking the Centre to include the community in STs, Lokesh observed.

Promising the Valmiki community that separate companies will be set up in this area to provide employment to them, Lokesh said that he has personally written to CM Reddy to include the community in the list of STs.

Lokesh also mentioned that not even a single investor has set up any unit in the State during the YSRCP rule. Of the six investors who addressed the recent Global Investors Summit at Davos, four companies were set up in the State during the Chandrababu Naidu regime while one each was established when the Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy were the chief ministers, he stated. (ANI)

