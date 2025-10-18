New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against the two accused in the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case. CM Gupta was allegedly assaulted during a 'Jan Sunwai' (public grievance hearing) at her Civil Lines residence on August 20.

The chargesheet was filed in the Tis Hazari Court against the main accused, Sakariya Rajesh Khimji, and his aide, Syed Tahsin Raza. The judicial magistrate, after taking cognisance of it, listed the matter for hearing on October 30.

Delhi Police has charge-sheeted Khimji for the offence of attempt to murder, causing hurt, obstructing a public servant from discharging its duty, criminal conspiracy under section 109(1), 221, 132, 115(2), 61(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (307/186/353/323/120B IPC)

Police have also charge sheeted Tahsin Raza for the offence of attempt to murder, obstructing the public servant from discharging the public duty, criminal conspiracy under sections 109(1), 221, 132,61(2) BNS (307/186/353/120B IPC).

An FIR was registered at Civil Lines Police Station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

Meanwhile, an Additional Sessions Judge at Tis Hazari Court has also rejected the regular bail plea of co-accused Raza. The court also extended the judicial custody of Khimji and his friend Syed Tahsin Raza. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Gaurav Goyal extended the judicial custody of the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advocate Pradeep Rana, along with Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, appeared for the Delhi Police. They filed the chargesheet.

Khimji is originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the investigation, his friend Raza was also arrested.

The Delhi Police had invoked sections of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc. in the FIR. The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner.

It is alleged that Raza had transferred money to the main accused, Khimji. Prior to his arrest, Raza was detained by the Delhi Police in Gujarat's Rajkot. (ANI)

