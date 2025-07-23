New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday attended a training session on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Delhi Assembly as part of the legislature's transition to a paperless digital platform.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly, likely to commence around August 4, will be paperless, according to officials.

The second day of the NeVA training programme saw active participation from MLAs and was overseen by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, said a statement.

Officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed legislators on the key features of the platform, which aims to digitise legislative processes under the Centre's 'One Nation, One Application' initiative, it added.

The chief minister and the PWD minister also visited the NeVA training centre and accessed the digital List of Business using newly provided iPhones.

Eighteen new computer terminals have been set up at the centre to facilitate training, it said.

"Such initiatives mark a new era of transparency and efficiency in legislative work. With digital tools like NeVA, we are setting a strong foundation for future-ready governance," Gupta said.

Smartphones were distributed to enable members to use the platform during the upcoming Monsoon Session. The training will continue for another day to ensure all members are prepared for the digital rollout.

