New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Saturday to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister could be seen offering prayers at the ghat alongwith the other party members.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

Addressing the gathering, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government and the city's residents have taken the decision to clean the River Yamuna. Social workers also will be part of this."

Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, Rekha Gupta said, "The previous governments used to lie about Yamuna cleaning. They did not take a single step towards Yamuna cleaning..."

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Bengaluru: 63-Year-Old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus Dies in Karnataka.

Rekha Gupta participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' program earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister slammed her predecessor, saying they had claimed to be ordinary people who became greedy for power, while her government is working on the streets among the people.

"When the movement started from Ramlila Maidan, thousands and lakhs of people joined it, I joined too, others also joined...Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power...My cabinet, our MLAs, all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..."

The Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the previous AAP government for questioning the valour of the Armed Forces.

Speaking with actor Anupam Kher, Rekha Gupta said, "I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raise questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation...Operation Sindoor increased the respect for women. I thank PM Modi for that...All the women of the nation salute the armed forces for destroying the terrorist sites in enemy territory..."

She added that the bravery shown by the armed forces had strengthened the pride of Indian women.

"Together we bow down to those who have shown bravery in the Operation Sindoor," she said. Later, she recited a poem titled "I am Sindoor too".

"I am patient in silence, I am brave in challenge. Yes, I am Sindoor too, I am the slaughterer of terrorists, I am the limit of courage, I am Jeevan Daatri, I am Sahar's Sakshi, I am Vermilion. I am the gift of every daughter-in-law. I am India's tomorrow, and today I am Hindustani modesty, yes, I am Sindoor.

When Anupam Kher asked why she loved Delhi, Rekha Gupta shared her deep admiration for the city's cultural diversity. "What I like best about Delhi is unity. This is the form of Ek Mini India, Ek Bharat...Shreshtha Bharat," she said.

She also explained that people from every part of India live in Delhi, and together they celebrate each other's traditions and festivals. "Today, if we all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra, we also play Garba of Gujarat enthusiastically. When you celebrate the 'Teej' of Haryana, 'Chhath Puja' of Bihar is also celebrated with great ceremony," she added.

Gupta also revealed the first decision of her government, saying, "We will celebrate the State Day of every state here and the government will always stand in the happiness and sorrow of every state."

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday joined the Delhi government's special event to mark 100 days of its current term under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)