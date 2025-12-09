Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the 'Telangana Talli' statues virtually at the district collectorates from the venue of the Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on Tuesday.

According to a Telangana government press release, the Chief Minister also recalled how Congress leader Sonia Gandhi announced the launch of the official process for the formation of Telangana on December 9, 2009.

The press release said that the announcement brought 'cheers and upheld the self-respect of the Telangana people'. To commemorate December 9, they have designated it as the unveiling day of the Telangana Talli statue in the people's government. As part of that, the state government has already unveiled the Telangana Talli statue at the state Secretariat and has 'inspired' the administration.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, we are unveiling the Telangana Talli statues in all the district collectorates".

CM Revanth Reddy recalled during the unveiling that Sonia Gandhi had promised statehood for Telangana in Karimnagar in 2004.

According to the press release, Sonia Gandhi is also celebrating her birthday on December 9, on the same day she 'fulfilled the promise and aspirations of the Telangana people'.

The Chief Minister reiterated that they will celebrate both the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue and Sonia Gandhi's birthday as long as Telangana State exists.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state aims to make Telangana a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, outlining a growth roadmap at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day event, Reddy said Telangana, India's youngest state, was moving with ambition and precise planning. "We want to become a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047," he said, adding that the state, though home to about 2.9 per cent of India's population, already contributes nearly 5 per cent to the national GDP.

The Chief Minister said Telangana's goal was to double that share by 2047, contributing 10 per cent to India's GDP. "Our strategy is to make Telangana India's first and only state to be divided into three clear zones: for services, manufacturing, and agriculture," he said, emphasising that the approach will help the state unlock sector-specific growth.

Earlier, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in his inaugural address, said Telangana would fulfil its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. He added that the state's economic path was aligned with India's broader vision of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by then.

"As the world takes note of the opportunities emerging in Telangana, I stand here with firm conviction to say Telangana will fulfil its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047," the Governor said.

The Governor said the state's economic path is becoming clearer as it takes measured steps to align with India's broader aim of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. He explained that Telangana is moving with confidence, supported by transparent systems and active citizen participation. (ANI)

