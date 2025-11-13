Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's pitch for major investments in Telangana as part of his $1 trillion state economy vision by 2034 and $3 trillion SGDP by 2047 found great support and applause at the annual conclave of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum here on Thursday, a release said.

Former CEO of Cisco, and tech legend John Chambers described Revanth Reddy's vision for Telangana as "bold, clear, very achievable", and promised his fullest support. Chambers said that Reddy's description of game-changer projects and their social impact was very impressive.

Mukesh Aghi, CEO and President, USISPF, said, "In response to the invitation of CM Revant Reddy to our members, most of us will try to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit being oranised by the state on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad to unveil and showcase the comprehensive vision for the state."

Earlier, speaking at the forum, Chief Minister spoke of the extraordinary opportunities that await global investors in Telangana. "We have had several governments for a decade run by the Congress, or other parties, but we have all supported investments and investors for the last 35 years."

"I represent India's youngest, most exciting and successful states, Telangana. Hyderabad is located centrally. It has no major security risks. It has great weather, and world-class infrastructure. We are the gateway to entire Indian market, and major destination for GCCs. Come and invest in my state," he said.

Listing the achievements of the Congress government in the last 23 months, he said, "My biggest focus for the future includes economic empowerment of women, best education and skills and urban development, particulary making Hyderabad a truly world-class city, with best amenities and highest quality of living."

Inviting top global academic institutions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these ivy-league programs because of easier visa rules and lower costs."

Pitching top projects like Bharat Future city and River Musi rejuvenation, he said, "Bharat Future City will be India's most developed, world-class city, in 30,000 acres. After rejuvenation, Musi river riverfront will match the experience of London, Tokyo, Dubai or Seoul. It will add night economy cycle for the city."

Besides explaining the projects to create a dry port and Hyderabad metro rail, regional ring road and radial roads, and manufacturing zone between RRR and ORR, Reddy said, "Telangana is aiming to becoming the global answer to the China +1 alternative."

He ended his speech, saing, "We will name important roads in Hyderabad after corporates. In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS Infosys Street." (ANI)

