New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): In a move to strengthen the communication system of Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday met Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, and discussed the initiation of the Vande Bharat Train, running of electric trains, and the enhancement of the Cyber Security Hub.

On X, Dr. Saha wrote, "Today, I met Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. We discussed several key initiatives as a step towards strengthening the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Assam to Pay Homage to Legendary Singer and Cultural Icon.

He further informed that during the meeting, several important initiatives were discussed, including the introduction of the Vande Bharat Train between Agartala and Guwahati, the doubling of railway tracks, the operation of electric trains, the introduction of new and upgraded coaches on long-distance routes, and the maintenance of railway stations.

"New and upgraded buildings and courses for TFTI, Agartala, further initiatives and development of call centres, and an enhanced Cyber Security Hub," informed Dr. Saha. (ANI)

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Protests: Assam Government Bans Mobile Internet in Baksa District After Violence During Transfer of Accused (Watch Videos).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)