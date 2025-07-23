Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state government has set a target of planting 2.10 crore saplings across the state this year.

He gave a call to plant the maximum number of saplings for environmental conservation and to ensure a healthier planet and sustainable future.

The chief minister said, "With the support of citizens, I am confident that we will surpass this target once again."

Addressing a state-?level 'Van Mahotsav' programme organised at Morni in the Panchkula district, Saini also announced that the plantations initiated by the Forest Department will be geo-tagged and regularly mapped using drones each year.

Their growth will be monitored for up to five years to ensure effective implementation and contribute to increasing the forest cover in Haryana. Since October 2014, about 18 crore saplings have been planted across the state, he said.

Saini also appealed to the people of the state to ensure that every family plants at least one tree during this monsoon season.

He said that under the first phase of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, 1.87 crore saplings have been planted in Haryana, surpassing the target of 1.60 crore saplings.

On this occasion, the chief minister also released two booklets published by the Forest and Wildlife Department, focusing on 'Herbal Vatika' and the development of Nature Trails to promote eco-tourism in the Morni region.

"Van Mahotsav is not just a tree-plantation programme, it is a commitment that reminds us that nature is our life, and protecting it is our foremost duty. Our ancestors taught us the saying, 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah', which means ?those who protect trees are, in turn, protected by them," the chief minister added.

