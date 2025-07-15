Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the entire Axiom-4 team on their return to Earth following the successful completion of their mission.

The Dragon spacecraft Grace, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts, splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, marking the end of a 20-day journey, including 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Also Read | 'Savarkar Sadan': Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Government to Clarify Stand on Issue of Granting Heritage Status to Savarkar Sadan at Dadar in Central Mumbai.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shubhanshu Shukla on the successful completion of his space journey and safe return to Earth,” Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.

“Through his grit and determination, he has given wings to the dreams of millions. His journey marks a significant step forward in India's space research. This is a proud moment for the nation. India has crossed a new milestone in space exploration,” wrote Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says 'Video Digitally Altered'.

Shivakumar posted a ‘welcome back' message on his 'X' handle, as well.

“Your safe return marks a proud moment for Indian science and a giant leap in our space journey. Your dedication inspires a generation and strengthens India's resolve to reach greater heights in space research. With every return, we move closer to our own liftoff!” he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)