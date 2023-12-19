Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to urgently deploy more helicopters for rescue and relief in Tamil Nadu's southern districts, severely affected by unprecedented rainfall.

In a letter dated December 19, 2023 CM Stalin said, "The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have received unprecedented rainfall in the last two days. Some locations have received their highest rainfall recorded ever since 1871. Due to this, around 40 lakh people living in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been very badly affected. The situation is particularly extremely serious in Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns, due to large flooding in Thamirabarani river and adjoining areas."

CM Stalin further said that the state government has mobilized officers, SDRF and NDRF teams to undertake rescue and relief operations.

"Relief materials are being mobilized from all over Tamil Nadu. But these materials could not be distributed to the people since the connecting roads have been inundated. They can be reached only through helicopters," he said.

CM Stalin further said that as of now 4 helicopters from the Air Force, 2 helicopters from the Navy and 2 helicopters from the Coast Guard were being deployed for rescue of stranded people and to drop food items for the marooned.

"Given the enormity of the disaster and the large number of habitations to be covered, we need more helicopters for rescue and relief distribution. Hence, I request your urgent intervention to deploy maximum number of helicopters immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation was completed at Nanalkadu by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

"Total 57 women, 39 men and 15 children were evacuated. Now the column is moving to the village Padmanabhamangalam enroute to Srivaikuntam. Civil authorities have requested for assistance in Shrivaikundam. There are around 250 people stranded in this village," Defence PRO stated.

Normal life has been severely affected as many parts of Thoothukudi remained inundated due to heavy rainfall on December 18.

Floods in various parts of the city have disrupted the movement of vehicles as heavy rainfall continues to impact life and property.

A rescue operation is underway in Tirunelveli after heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

A special train will be run to Chennai from Vanchi Manyichchi Station for all the stranded passengers, Southern Railways said.

Indian Army rescued flood-affected people from the Vasavappapuram area in Thoothukudi on Monday night.

As Southern Tamil Nadu faces a severe flood crisis due to heavy rains that have lashed the region in the last 24 hours. The state and central governments have launched massive rescue and relief operations to help the affected people. (ANI)

