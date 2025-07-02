Kollam (Kerala), Jul 2 (PTI) International IT company Zoho Corporation opened its new Research and Development (R&D) centre in this south Kerala district on Wednesday, intending to support local talent, create employment opportunities, and expand high-end technology operations in rural areas.

The centre, located at Neduvathoor in Kottarakkara, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who welcomed the company's decision to establish a major campus outside urban hubs.

Zoho's new facility will start with 250 employees, and the company plans to expand further by hiring more people from the region, offering training in advanced technologies, and building long-term career opportunities, said State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who presided over the function.

The residential IT campus is expected to boost both economic activity and skill development in Kottarakkara and surrounding rural areas.

On the occasion, Zoho Corporation also announced its strategic acquisition of Asimov Robotics, a startup under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) based in Kochi.

Asimov Robotics is a pioneer in humanoid and service robotics. Known for developing indigenous robotic solutions for the healthcare, education, and manufacturing sectors, the acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Zoho's robotics and automation capabilities, according to a release here.

KSUM signed an MoU with Zoho Corporation for establishing a deep-tech studio at the R&D centre.

To start with, Zoho has recruited around 40 fresh graduates from rural areas for R&D training in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, and core engineering disciplines. These training programmes are being conducted at the park, which also houses the KSUM LEAP (Launch, Empower, Accelerate, and Prosper) Centre.

Chief Minister Vijayan said the state's IT exports are set to cross the one lakh crore rupees mark soon, due to the supportive ecosystem and infrastructure created by the government.

"More investments are coming into the IT sector as the state offers strong connectivity, a talented workforce, and modern facilities. The presence of Vizhinjam Port also adds to this advantage," he said.

The Chief Minister added that around 66,000 new jobs have been created in the IT sector.

"The government has made Kerala a startup-friendly state. Through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), we have provided funding and guidance to help startups turn innovative ideas into successful products," he said.

He noted that there are currently around 6,400 startups operating in Kerala and that they have attracted approximately 6,000 crore rupees in investments to the state.

Vijayan also confirmed that Zoho will initially recruit 250 young professionals who will be trained in emerging technology domains.

In his address, Minister Balagopal said Kerala has great potential in the knowledge-based economy.

"This initiative is just the beginning. A model like this in Kottarakkara can be replicated across the state. Companies like Zoho aim to train talented rural youth in high-end technologies and generate more employment," he said.

The event was attended by Zoho Corporation founders Sridhar Vembu, Tony Thomas, and Shailesh Kumar Davey, along with Dr S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman, and Dr Jayaraj Poroor, Principal Researcher at Zoho Corporation, it said.

The new R&D campus is situated within the 3.5-acre IT Park developed by Zoho Corporation.

