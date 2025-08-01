New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House here on Friday to discuss state's development and extended a formal invitation to him to attend the 'Amrit Rajat Mahotsav' (Silver Jubilee Celebration) of statehood as the Chief Guest on November 1 in Raipur.

He also apprised the Prime Minister of the state government's key development priorities, upcoming schemes, and citizen-centric welfare initiatives.

Marking 25 years since the formation of the state on November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh is celebrating the milestone as its Amrit Rajat Jayanti Year. Emphasising the importance of the event for the historical significance of the state, the CM stated that the Prime Minister's presence would elevate its importance.

The CM noted that under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, Chhattisgarh is progressing rapidly on the path of development. He informed the Prime Minister about the state's visionary policy document 'Anjor Vision @2047', outlining the roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development in alignment with the goals of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The document focuses on progressive reforms and innovation-driven initiatives across education, health, agriculture, industry, innovation, and environment sectors, a release said.

The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi that inspired by the Centre's Jan Vishwas Act 2023, the state government has enacted the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, aimed at improving transparency in the justice system and ensuring easier access to justice for the common citizen.

CM Sai also shared details about the establishment of the Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA), formed to ensure the planned and rapid development of Nava Raipur. He said the authority is transforming the capital region into a modern, smart, and fast-growing urban centre.

Highlighting industrial growth, CM Sai briefed the Prime Minister about the encouraging progress in investment and employment generation in the state. He said that the New Industrial Policy 2024-30, implemented in 2024, has significantly boosted investor interest. A Single Window System has been introduced to streamline industrial setup, making processes simpler and more transparent. Industries employing over 1,000 people are being offered special incentives.

CM Sai further informed that between November 2024 and July 2025, the state received investment proposals worth Rs 6.65 lakh crore from 84 companies. He noted that India's first Semiconductor Unit has been launched in Nava Raipur, and construction of an AI Data Centre is also underway.

Moreover, sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, and IT services are being prioritised to position Chhattisgarh as a technological and industrial hub, the release said.

Speaking on education reforms, CM Sai said that the state government is committed to ensuring quality education in rural and remote areas through the rationalisation of schools and teachers. In tribal regions, efforts are being made to integrate digital tools and trained educators to enhance learning through technology.

The Chief Minister also shared that the state government is working swiftly on two ambitious projects -- Medicity and Edu City. The Medicity being developed in Raipur will be a state-of-the-art medical hub, creating large-scale employment opportunities and enhancing Chhattisgarh's standing in the healthcare sector.

On the issue of Naxalism, CM Sai highlighted the state's ongoing rehabilitation and trust-building efforts. He said that due to the government's sensitive and visionary approach, a significant number of Naxalites have surrendered and are returning to mainstream life.

Basic infrastructure like education, healthcare, communication, and roads is being rapidly expanded in these regions, which is strengthening public trust in governance and fostering aspirations for development and inclusion, the CM said. (ANI)

