Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for creating history by lifting their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy. CM Yadav announced a Rs 1 Crore reward to Kranti Gaud, who hails from the state's Chhatarpur district, for her contribution to the Indian team's victory.

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday. Kranti, who returned wicketless in the final with her three-over spell, remained a vital cog in India's journey to the silverware. The 22-year-old speedster spearheaded India's pace attack and scalped nine scalps from eight appearances at 40.11 to finish 12th in the wicket-taking chart.

"Last night, daughters of the nation did wonders in Cricket. I would like to congratulate everyone... MP's daughter, Kranti Gaud, is a member of the team. I would like to congratulate her and the state Government will give her Rs 1 Crore reward for her contribution to the team...," the Chief Minister told reporters.

In the final, splendid all-round performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India finally break their world title drought, as they secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

After having eliminated seven-time champions Australia with a record-breaking 339 run chase which included a century by Jeminah Rodrigues and a Harmanpreet Kaur special, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India overcame the heartbreak of 2005 and 2017 finals, as a fifty and five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma and Shafali's brilliant 87 followed by two critical wickets helped India to a World Cup title that very well could boost the women's cricket scene in coming years.

During the run-chase of 299 runs, the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave the Proteas a solid start, mostly relying on strike rotation and a few odd boundaries, with the skipper Wolvaardt's twin strikes against Amanjot Kaur in the ninth over being a show of aggression.

The 45th over by Shree Charani, with some wides and a couple of boundaries by Nadine de Klerk, kept South Africa in chase. However, the joy was short-lived as Ayabonga Khaka was run out on the final ball, leaving SA at 246/9 in 45 overs.

Deepti got the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk (18) as she completed a five-wicket haul that she would remember for ages, winning a World Cup for her country.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58 runs in her nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with a wicket each. (ANI)

