Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a blistering attack on the opposition parties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that they lacked the courage and conviction to serve Lord Ram, stressing their inability to undertake monumental projects like Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He accused the Congress and Communist parties of questioning the existence of revered figures like Ram and Krishna as well as undermining faith and national security.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Police Say Rats Destroyed Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept in Store.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar to seek votes for BJP MP and Sikar candidate Sumedhanand Saraswati, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted BJP's achievements through these years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people of Rajasthan to revisit New Ayodhya after the elections, promising an experience reminiscent of Tretayug. He said that over 1.5 crore devotees have visited Ayodhya within just two months, "indicating a resurgence of faith suppressed in the past."

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline Reduces Flights by 10%; Cancellations Mostly on Domestic Network.

Emphasizing inclusivity, he highlighted, "Not only the magnificent Ram Lala's temple has been built in Ayodhya but also housing has been provided for four crore impoverished citizens across the nation."

Echoing CM Yogi's call, the public pledged their support, vowing to secure BJP's triumph in Sikar for the third consecutive time.

With unwavering confidence in the outcome of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi emphasized the unanimous desire across the nation for another term under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Anticipating victory, he urged supporters to replicate the success of the previous two elections, ensuring Swami Subedanand's triumphant return for a third term.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the ongoing transformation across the country to the electorate's wise choices made during elections. He emphasized that previously when votes were cast in favor of the wrong party, it resulted in terrorism, riots, curfews, and the loss of innocent lives. Women and businessmen felt unsafe during such times, he added.

"However, under the governance of the right party, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed seven years without riots or curfews, leading the populace to forget the days of enforced curfew. The state now sees millions participating in the Kanwar Yatra with great enthusiasm", he remarked.

He highlighted the government's commitment to non-discrimination, citing examples such as naming the international airport in Ayodhya after Maharishi Valmiki before the installation of Lord Ram's idol.

"Significant attention has been given to Seer Govardhan in Kashi, the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Ravidas, and Prime Minister Modi has honoured and revitalized the Panch Teerths of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar," he pointed out.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the act of installing Ramlala's idol in Ayodhya not only symbolizes devotion but also sends a strong message to terrorists. He was referring to a recent report in 'The Guardian about the killing of 20 hardcore criminals within Pakistan over the past two years, possibly with contributions from Indian intelligence agencies.

He highlighted India's proactive stance against terrorism, underscoring that while addressing each other with "Ram-Ram," India not only venerates Ramlala in Ayodhya but also confronts terrorism with resolve, contrasting it with the purported practice of 'feeding biryani to terrorists' by the Congress.`

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized, "The national pride evoked by Prime Minister Modi's international visits indicates a unified celebration across the country, encompassing its 1.4 billion citizens." He highlighted the fortified borders, signalling to potential aggressors that incursions into Indian territory would not go unchallenged. He noted the disappearance of stone-throwing proxies from Kashmir, attributing this to adequate security measures.

While criticizing the Congress for exacerbating issues, he praised the BJP for providing resolutions. Adityanath commended Prime Minister Modi for bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon farmer advocate Chaudhary Charan Singh and for spearheading initiatives like enhanced train connectivity, including projects such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains.

Shifting the focus to the role of communists in Rajasthan, Adityanath questioned their relevance in a state renowned for its spiritual significance and political influence. Drawing parallels with West Bengal's rejection of communism, he underscored Rajasthan's rich cultural landscape, encompassing educational hubs like Sikar and revered pilgrimage sites such as Salasar, Jeeran, Khatu, and Bhairav Ji Maharaj.

Adityanath emphasized the state's historical significance, citing the valor of Mana Baba, a revered cow devotee who attained martyrdom while defending the nation. He challenged the utility of communists in a state steeped in devotion and power like Rajasthan, suggesting their redundancy in such a milieu.

Asserting the unity of India under one flag, he lauded the dedicated service of public representatives like MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, highlighting their commitment to the nation and society.

Adityanath expressed confidence in securing the Sikar seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), envisioning it as a pivotal victory to eradicate communism from the region. He emphasized the importance of preserving India's values and identity, urging constituents to unite against ideologies conflicting with the nation's ethos.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures, including Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, BJP District President Dr. Kamal Seekwal, former Union Minister Subhash Mahariya, MLA Subhash Meel, and Govardhan Verma.The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Counting of the votes will be held on June 4.Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)