Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his conviction to destroy the mafia nexus in the state while speaking in the assembly on Saturday, enthusiasm spread among his supporters across the country and three hashtags supporting the CM's campaign against the mafia were trending on Twitter, stated an official release.

"#'Yogi Means Governance, '#Yogi Adityanath and #Yogi Surgical Strike started trending on Twitter simultaneously. #YogiAdiyanath trended more than 33 crore times whereas #YogiMeansGovernance hashtag remained among the top trends for more than 65 crore times," it read.

Also Read | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Slams EAM S Jaishankar for China 'Bigger Economy' Remark Amid Tensions Along LAC.

The opposition parties did try to hard corner the Yogi-Adityanath Government over the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the Rajupal murder case, allegedly by the henchmen of SP-backed mafia don Atique Ahmed in Prayagraj, but in vain as CM Yogi countered their allegations with facts, leaving them without an answer.

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, the CM held it responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Government Clears Scheme to Give Rs 1000 to Women Above 23 Under ‘Ladli Bahna Yojana’.

He said, "The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them."

He said that the mafia involved in the Prayagraj incident has been enjoying power under the patronage of Atique Ahmed of SP and that the party had no moral right to blame the current government.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to destroy the mafia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)