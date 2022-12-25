Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the two-day 'Atal Swasthya Mela' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Samyukta Bhatia, and other dignitaries were also present at the fair.

While attending the fair, CM interacted with the Divyangjans and distributed artificial limbs and tricycles, wheelchairs and other essential devices to them.

He said, "The whole country is paying tribute to Lucknow's pride Atal ji on his birth anniversary by remembering him. Today the country has made progress in various fields and is growing as a model of democracy and development under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence."

At the end of the two-day fair, Yogi met the specially-abled children and distributed them essential equipment including blankets, tricycles, and wheelchairs.

The CM also said that various events are to be held in Lucknow in the coming days.

"The first event is going to be the Global Investors Summit in February 2023. We have to be ready to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs and investors. Through this, investment of lakhs of crores will come and lakhs of jobs will be created. Some events related to G-20 are also to be held in Lucknow. It is a matter of pride for every citizen to be associated with it", Yogi said.

He also extended his congratulation to the coordinator for organizing this program for the third consecutive year.

For the last 3 years, the 'Atal Swasthya Mela' is being run by the UP Government. In the first fair more than 7500, in the second more than 10500 and this time in two days thousands of people availed of health benefits. (ANI)

