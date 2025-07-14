Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra during the sacred month of Shravan.

Emphasising the significance of the pilgrimage, he directed officials to stay alert, sensitive, and proactive to ensure a peaceful, secure, and dignified environment for devotees.

Stating that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the Yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, rest areas, and toilets. He laid special emphasis on the safety and comfort of women Kanwariyas, directing the effective deployment of women police personnel.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister directed 24x7 surveillance in sensitive areas using drone cameras and CCTV, and instructed intelligence agencies to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any disruption. He firmly asserted that any attempt to disturb the Yatra must be met with immediate and strict action.

To enhance communication and spiritual ambience, CM Yogi directed the use of public address systems along the route and the continuous broadcast of devotional Shiv bhajans to keep devotees emotionally connected. He also suggested organising floral showers from helicopters at key locations as a gesture of welcome and reverence.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to set up fully operational medical camps, first aid centres, and deploy ambulances at all major points to ensure a prompt response to any emergency.

Emphasising food safety, he directed the Food Safety and Drug Administration, along with local authorities, to conduct regular checks to maintain the quality and purity of food items provided to devotees.

In his concluding remarks, CM Yogi appealed to all devotees to observe faith, discipline, and decorum during the Kanwar Yatra.

He urged Shiv bhakts to collect holy water from sacred rivers, perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva, and extend full cooperation to the administration. The state government, he reaffirmed, is fully committed to ensuring the service, safety, and convenience of all devotees. (ANI)

