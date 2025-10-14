Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to make cow shelters self-reliant. Aimed at strengthening the financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state, the government plans to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, which will also be developed as a tourist attraction.

As part of this effort, the concept of "cow tourism" will be explored to generate employment opportunities and additional income for residents while promoting self-reliant shelters.

Also Read | 'I Love RSS' Campaign in Karnataka: Sangh Supporters Launch Campaign in Mandya After Priyank Kharge's Letter to Congress-Led Government Seeking Ban on RSS Activities.

To achieve this goal, the government will encourage the commercial use of cow-based products such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. Women's self-help groups will play an important role in producing and marketing cow dung-based items at the local level. Additionally, the use of cow dung lamps, idols, and other eco-friendly products will be promoted during Diwali through special awareness campaigns to boost their demand, release said.

Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh stated that a large-scale campaign will be organized to promote cow dung lamps, idols, and decorative items during Diwali. He assured that these products will be made widely available in markets, allowing citizens to participate in this eco-conscious initiative and support the spirit of "Vocal for Local."

Also Read | HSBC Digital Merchant Services: Investment Banking and Financial Service Company Announces Launch of Digital Payment Management Solution for E-Commerce Merchants in India.

Principal Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mukesh Meshram, informed that officials have been instructed to prepare local-level plans for the commercial utilization of cow dung and urine in cow shelters. He emphasized that this initiative will not only make shelters self-reliant but also strengthen the rural economy.

Launched under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative is expected to give a new dimension to cow protection in Uttar Pradesh while promoting indigenous industries and sustainable livelihoods through cow-based products. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)