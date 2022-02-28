Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a roadshow in his bastion Gorakhpur which votes on March 3, and said that 'Bhagwa' is the identity of Bhartiyata (Indianness) but it is being targeted by some people.

The BJP had fielded Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur after a spate of speculation that he would contest from Ayodhya or Mathura.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Odisha Govt Bans Holi Celebrations in Public Places, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals Due to COVID-19.

Addressing the public in his roadshow, CM Yogi said, "This Bhagwa is the identity of Bhartiyata (Indianness), and India's energy, and I feel proud after wearing it because Swami Vivekanand had worn his Bhagwa on the international stage and had said that say with pride that we are a Hindu, but some people are targeting Bhagwa..."

In the sixth phase, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)