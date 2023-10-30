Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated South West Asia's largest beverage plant in Amethi, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of South West Asia's largest beverage plant in Amethi, the CM highlighted the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh's investment climate and said, back in 2018, when the state set a target of Rs 2 lakh crore for investments, it was met with laughter and scepticism.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

"The CM added that entrepreneurs from all corners of the nation hesitated to invest in UP. But today, investment proposals worth Rs 38 lakh crore have been received in Uttar Pradesh, according to the release.

"Entrepreneurs should solely focus on investing, as the government ensures their safety and capital security," the CM said.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

"Prior to this, CM Yogi undertook a visit to the facilities of SLMG Beverage Pvt Ltd, where he explored the various workshops and gained insights into the intricacies of the bottling process," the release stated.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said, "This bottling plant is the outcome of the investment policy of the state government, which we have started under the leadership of the Prime Minister to provide investment, employment, and an excellent industrial environment in the state. With the advent of the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly gaining recognition as the premier investment destination in the nation."

Asserting that today, a growing number of entrepreneurs from various regions of the country are expressing a keen interest in making investments within the state of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, "Guarantee of investment and security has been ensured in UP."

He went on to mention that back in 2018, the state received investment proposals totaling Rs 5 lakh crore. Remarkably, just five years later, during the Global Investors Summit held in February this year, investment proposals worth a staggering Rs 38 lakh crore have been secured. This remarkable achievement was made possible through a series of government-initiated reforms, including the implementation of sector-specific policies, the establishment of land banks, and the reinforcement of law and order."

"Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid and extensive expansion of its infrastructure. It's evident that improvements in law and order have a direct and visible impact on the state's economy," the CM added.

The Chief Minister stressed that the establishment of this plant in Amethi signifies a significant investment milestone for the region. "An industrial area was marked here decades ago. However, previous governments lacked a development agenda. Instead, they fostered divisions through casteism and defamation, creating social discord."

On this occasion, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, State Government Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan, MLC Shailendra Singh, BJP District President Ram Prasad Mishra, Coca-Cola Vice President PR Divya Rana, and members of the Ladhani Group were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)