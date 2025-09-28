Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted virtually with over 80,000 public representatives from across the state, laying out an ambitious roadmap for a "Developed Uttar Pradesh-2047" -- a vision aligned with India's centenary of independence.

The massive dialogue included 75 District Panchayat Presidents, 826 Block Pradhans, as well as all District and Kshetra Panchayat members. Addressing the participants, Adityanath emphasised that the transformation of Uttar Pradesh must begin at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the state's achievements in job creation, Adityanath said, "The state that provides the most employment and jobs within the country is also Uttar Pradesh. We have given government jobs to more than 8.5 lakh young people... This is the 'New Uttar Pradesh. The per capita income was Rs 43 thousand, today it is going to be up to Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand."

Further making an appeal to the public representatives said "one workshop on the topic 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh' must definitely be held in every block panchayat."

Following the session, the Chief Minister posted on X and said, "Our endeavor should be that by the year 2047, every child in Uttar Pradesh has prosperity on their face, every young person has employment in their hands, every daughter is self-reliant, and every food-providing farmer is prosperous. Within the state, there should be such a model of security and good governance that the country and the world follow it. This has to begin at the level of every single panchayat."

Prior to this, CM was in Balrampur, where a series of development projects worth Rs 825 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

In a post on X, CM said, "The benefits of governance schemes without discrimination are being provided to every section of society, and development works in the state are progressing afresh with renewed vigor. Today, with the blessings of Mother Pateshwari Devi, I participated in the program organized for the inauguration/foundation stone laying of various public welfare projects costing ₹825 crore for the all-round development of the holy land of Balrampur, which has been sanctified by the consecration."

"On this occasion, checks for the amount and certificates were also distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes. Heartiest congratulations to the residents of the district and the beneficiaries for these gifts received before Vijayadashami!," he added. (ANI)

