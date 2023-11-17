Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the updated status of the construction of expressways in the state on Friday, gave instructions to prepare an action plan for the construction of two new expressways in the state.

According to the CMO, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has got a new identity as an 'Expressway Pradesh' in the last six and a half years. After dedicating the Purvanchal Express, and Bundelkhand Express to the nation, currently Ganga Expressway, Ballia Link and Gorakhpur Link Expressway are currently being constructed. It is imperative to ensure these projects are completed within stipulated timelines while upholding the highest standards of quality. To further improve the riding quality of Bundelkhand Express, the ongoing maintenance work should be completed on time."

Also Read | Qatar Slaps Rs 239 Crore Tax Penalties on L&T, Company Appeals Against Unjust Charges.

"There is a need for a link expressway to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway. With this project, all the expressways will be connected. Prepare and present a detailed action plan regarding this link expressway of approximately 60 kilometers," it added.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi highlighted the importance of connecting Farrukhabad district to the Ganga Expressway, urging a study and proposal preparation for the same.

Also Read | Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of All Those Killed in Manipur Violence in Four Weeks, NHRC Chief Directs Manipur Government.

Bundelkhand Expressway is to be developed as a Solar Expressway. Necessary action should be expedited in this regard. Similarly, plantation should be done on the northern slope of Purvanchal Expressway and solar energy projects should be developed on the southern slope. With these efforts, this expressway will be presented as a model on the national stage.

Furthermore, budget provisions have been made for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway. According to a preliminary study, the four-lane (expandable to six-lane) Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be of approximately 14 km. For this, the developer should be selected as soon as possible.

The CM further said that the development of industrial clusters on both sides of Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Ganga, Agra-Lucknow and Gorakhpur Link Express should be expedited. 11 industrial corridors will be developed along the Ganga Expressway, 6 in Bundelkhand, 5 in Agra-Lucknow, 6 in Purvanchal and 2 along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. All necessary processes in this regard should be started expeditiously.

"The land required for the Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj has been acquired. Its work has started in November 2022. The aim is to make this expressway available to the general public by December 2024, so that devotees from across the country and the world can take advantage of the journey on the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj Kumbh 2025. Speed up the work of Ganga Expressway by reviewing it with departmental ministers," the CM said.

The construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is progressing well, offering improved connectivity for Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, and Ambedkar Nagar districts. The construction of Gorakhpur Link Express should be completed in a time-bound manner. An important bridge on the Ghaghara River under the Gorakhpur Link Expressway has been completed. This will benefit the entire surrounding area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)