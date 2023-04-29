Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The state of Uttar Pradesh is making rapid strides toward becoming the 'hub' of manufacturing medical devices and medicines in the country, said a press release.

The Medical Device Park, set to be built on an area of 350 acres in Gautam Budh Nagar, will not only manufacture medical devices but also create employment opportunities on a large scale, added the press release.

According to the data released by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), a total of 59 plots with each plot having an area ranging from 4,000 square meters to 1000 square meters have been allotted to companies manufacturing medical device equipment.

These companies will be investing more than Rs. 415 crores to set up their own factories, which will create employment opportunities on a massive scale and contribute to the growth of the medical industry in the area.

The list of medical devices that will be manufactured at the park is quite extensive and diverse, ranging from Orthopedic Implants, Oxygen Concentrator, Anaesthesia Needles & Kit, Anaesthesia WorkStation, Spinal Implants, X-Ray Machines, Endoscopic, Gastrology Medical Devices, Biliary Stent, ICU Ventilator, ECG Machine and Trauma Management Implant to Coronary Stent, Hemodialysis Kit, CVC Kit, AVF Needle, Heart-Lung Bypass Kit, Cancer Care Equipment, Video Colposcopic Machine, Chemotherapy Device, Radiology Device, Nuclear Imaging Device, Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Medical Device, Portable Mobile Lab, Electrolyte Analyzer, Biosafety Cabinet, Hematology Analyzer.

This initiative has the potential to bring about significant positive changes in the healthcare sector of Uttar Pradesh and contribute to the overall growth of the region.

The top 10 employers in Medical Device Park include MDD Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd (445 employees), Auxein Medical Pvt Ltd (400 employees), Genuine Medical Pvt Ltd (400 employees), Innovation Meditech Pvt Ltd (350 employees). Employees), Romsons Group Pvt Ltd (300 Employees), AGVA Health Care (200 Employees), Avience Biomedicals (151 Employees), SPM Medicare Pvt Ltd (150 Employees), NuLife Care (150 Employees), Nareena Lifesciences Pvt Ltd (110 Employees).

With excellent connectivity, including the Metro, Motorway, and Transport Nagar, and the possibility of bullet train connectivity in the future, this park will provide world-class facilities to medical device manufacturers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Arunveer Singh, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the construction of two flatted factories by the authority to help industrialists with a low budget is an excellent initiative. It will also encourage small and medium enterprises to set up businesses, contributing to the medical device industry in the state.

It will boost employment opportunities and contribute to the state's economic development. (ANI)

