Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister in Telangana, will be renamed 'Praja Paalana Bhavan' if his party is elected to power in the southern state.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Congress leader said that the doors of 'Praja Paalana Bhavan' will be open to all round the clock, and the chief minister and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbaars to listen to and resolve people's grievances within 72 hours.

"Congress's victory will usher in a golden era of 'Prajala Telangana'. - The Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed 'Praja Paalana Bhavan', whose doors will be open to all, 24x7. - The CM and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbaars to listen to and resolve people's grievances within 72 hours. Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people-first Prajala Telangana," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing its election manifesto for the southern state going to polls on November 30.

The party named the six guarantees as 'Abhaya Hastham'.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party will give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. Gas Cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.

The party said it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under 'Rythu Bharosa'.

The party will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' if it comes to power in the state, as per the election manifesto.

Under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme, the party promises to provide a house site for families not owning a house and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards the construction of the house.

Under 'Yuva Vikasam' a financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh, will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees, read the Congress manifesto.

All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.

And under the 'Cheyutha', a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis.

The party said health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

