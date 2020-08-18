Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) Shailesh Shetty, co-organiser of Sunburn Klassique music festival, was arrested by Goa Crime Branch on Tuesday in connection with a rave party busted at Vagator village on the night of August 15.

Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena said that Shetty was booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Crime Branch has already arrested four people -- actor Kapil Jhaveri and three foreigner women -- under the NDPS Act after busting the party and seizing narcotic drugs. Nineteen others were booked for violating social distancing norms.

The party had been organised in a villa allegedly owned by Jhaveri.

Shetty is a co-organiser of Sunburn Klassique, an Electronic-Dance-Music festival held annually in Goa.

