Chengalpet (TN), Dec 11 (PTI) About 10 coaches of a Chennai-bound goods train derailed in this district late on Sunday, Railway officials said.

However, movement of express and local trains was not affected as of now, the officials added.

Restoration work was on in full swing, they said.

