Bokaro, Jun 24 (PTI) A coal excavator caught fire on Friday following which its operator was charred to death in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, the police said on Friday.

The operator, identified as Mahendra Yadav, was engaged in his routine job at a coal mine in Dhori, under Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) command area, when the machine caught fire, an officer said.

Also Read | National Gallery of Modern Art To Organise 'Museum Night' on June 25.

The operator could not be rescued, he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bermo, Satish Chandra Jha, said that fire brigade personnel later doused the flames.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)