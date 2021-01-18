Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The anti-corruption branch of the CBI on Monday quizzed senior police officer Tathagata Basu in connection with the coal scam that runs into several thousands of crores, sources in the agency said.

Basu, the deputy commissioner of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate, arrived at the agency's Nizam Palace office in the morning to face questioning.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, he is one of the two IPS officers who have been summoned in the case.

The multicrore scam, arising out of illegal quarrying from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, allegedly involves names of several big shots.

Part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe.

On November 28, CBI officials conducted raids at 45 places, including areas in West Bengal, as part of the investigation.

The agency has issued a look-out notice against alleged kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, and sought details of action taken against illegal mining cases from Eastern Coalfields Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)