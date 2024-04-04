New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Coal is projected to continue as the backbone of the Indian energy system until the next two decades and its phase-down will require active policies on critical minerals, according to a report by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad.

The report asserted that net zero is not possible without substantial nuclear power and renewable energy generation by 2070.

The report, titled 'Synchronising energy transitions towards a possible Net Zero for India: Affordable and Clean Energy for All,' was released on Wednesday.

The report was launched by Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), to the Government of India in the presence of dignitaries Dr V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr A. K. Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC); and other senior officials.

To achieve net-zero energy systems by 2070, the report mentioned that the electricity sector will need to decarbonise well before that.

"There is no silver bullet to achieve net-zero. The transition needs multiple pathways to be adopted with the co-existence of myriad technologies in our energy basket. Coal is projected to continue until the next two decades as the backbone of the Indian energy system," it said.

The report said India's emissions would range between 0.56 btCO2 (billion-tonne of carbon dioxide) and 1.0 btCO2 in 2070.

"It is expected that the remaining gap in emissions will be offset through sequestration in forestry and tree cover as envisaged in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)," the report mentioned.

"Clean, affordable electricity at low levelized cost of electricity (for consumers) can be achieved in net-zero pathways, especially with a focus on nuclear power and renewable power. Widespread electrification of end-use sectors, i.e. up to 47-52 per cent of the electricity share in Total Final Electricity Consumption (TFEC), compared to 18% at present," it said.

The report was prepared by IIM Ahmedabad as part of a study project which was sanctioned in November 2021 by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India with part-funding (one-third) from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)

Prof Ajay Sood stated in his opening remarks that the report is a comprehensive study, bringing together aspects from all sectors of power generation in one place, providing a holistic view of the Indian energy sector and throwing light on the potential pathways for a development-led transition to net zero.

Dr Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman, AEC, welcomed the study as the need of the hour, which is an energy transitions study done from India's perspective. He also highlighted the need for the development of technologies for low-cost hydrogen production. (ANI)

