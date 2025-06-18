Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi along with former Chiefs of Army Staff called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other former Chiefs of Army Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the President of India confirmed in a post on an official social media handle.

Former Chiefs of Army Staff General VP Malik, General NC Vij, General JJ Singh, General Deepak Kapoor, General Bikram Singh and General Manoj Pande were accompanied by General Upendra Dwivedi to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army held a 'Chiefs Chintan' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi to strengthen coordination between former Chiefs of Army Staff and to leverage their expertise and strategic insights.

"Chief's Chintan, an interaction between General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and the former CsOAS, was held at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event, conducted after Operation SINDOOR, aims to leverage the vast experience and strategic insights of former CsOAS to shape the Indian Army's future," read a post by the Army on X.

According to an official statement, the event had a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor, including discussing the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy.

"The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former Chiefs. The former Chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities," the statement added.

The army said that the former CsOAS shared "valuable insights and recommendations, contributing to ongoing capability enhancement and organisational reforms."

Other topics such as technological initiatives for tech absorption, the plan of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and the Army's contributions to it, and Human Resource and Veteran Welfare, including reforms in HR policies and initiatives for welfare schemes for veterans.

The statement added, "The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready." (ANI)

