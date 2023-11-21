Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), November 21 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehended five Sri Lankan fishermen on Tuesday for illegally entering Indian waters off the coast of Rameswaram, said the officials.

The Indian Coast Guard handed over the fishermen, who crossed the border into Indian waters near the 5th sandbar in the Adam Bridge sandbar near Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi in the Rameswaram island region, to Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group Police for further legal action.

The Coastal Security Group Police are investigating whether they entered the Indian waters only for fishing or to transport any contraband to India, said officials.

There have been incidents of smuggling via sea from Sri Lanka to India and vice versa and Coast Guard personnel posted here are on constant vigil to prevent these incidents.

In October last week, the Indian Coast Guard and Customs Department officers jointly arrested eight Sri Lankan fishermen with five boats and four Indians for smuggling sea cucumbers and edible turmeric off the coast of Rameswaram.

The Indian Coast Guard arrested four fishing boats from Sri Lanka and eight fishermen for fishing across the border while smuggling 600 kg of edible turmeric and 250 kg of processed sea cucumber to Puttalam in Sri Lanka.

"In an operation along the international border, the Indian Coast Guard and Customs Department officers jointly arrested four people from Mandapam who smuggled sea cards and edible turmeric to Sri Lanka," the Indian Coast Guard tweeted, informing the operation. (ANI)

