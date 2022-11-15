Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (CG) has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for nine more Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs).

Also Read | Data Breach: 87% Indians Worried About How Organisations Use Their Personal Data Since Pandemic Began, Says Report.

The HAL on Tuesday handed over the last of the 16 ALHs (Mk-III, Maritime role) contracted with the CG at a programme here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Cop Alleges Rape by Sub-Inspector in Navi Mumbai; FIR Registered.

“We are proud to be associated with HAL and happy to issue a Letter of Intent for nine more helicopters," DG Coast Guard V S Pathania was quoted as saying in an HAL statement.

"Despite COVID-19, HAL delivered all the helicopters at the shortest time with seamless production activities and this allows us to strengthen India's Maritime security,” he said.

The CG signed a contract with HAL for supply of 16 ALH Mk III in March 2017.

ALH Mk III is indigenously designed, developed and produced by Bengaluru-headquartered HAL.

The company has so far produced more than 330 ALHs, a helicopter which has logged more than 3.74 lakhs of flying hours, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)