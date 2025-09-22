Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 (ANI): An anonymous email was sent to the Principal District Judge claiming bombs had been planted in three locations: the Coimbatore court complex, Jawans Bhawan, and the Coimbatore Judiciary Academy. It was later turned out to be a hoax.

Upon receiving the information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search of the Coimbatore court complex, Jawans Bhawan, and the Coimbatore Judiciary Academy.

Coimbatore has seen multiple hoax bomb threats this month. This was the third such hoax call targeting various institutions, including the district collectorate, courts, and other public buildings.

Earlier, the Madras High Court also received an anonymous bomb threat email, prompting evacuation and searches; it was later deemed a hoax.

The Bombay and Delhi High Courts faced similar threats recently, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

The Madras High Court on September 19 received a bomb threat email, according to officials. According to Madras High Court Police, an anonymous bomb threat email was sent to the Madras High Court on the court's official email ID this morning.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas.

According to High Court police, investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the Madras High Court premises after an anonymous bomb threat mail.

The threat came within a week of bomb threats received by the High Courts of Bombay and Delhi, last Friday.

On September 12, the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court received bomb threat emails, leading to panic and disruption of the court proceedings. The threats were later called out to be hoaxes. (ANI)

