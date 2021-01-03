Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan which also received rains on Sunday, with Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, recording a low of zero degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm.

Maximum temperatures in the state were recorded between 17 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius at most of the places, the weather department said.

